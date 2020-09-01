Illinois State University has ‘no plans’ to close dorms but plans to implement saliva-based testing

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Illinois State University’s (ISU) positive COVID-19 cases make up almost 60 percent of the cases in McLean County, the administration said Tuesday they have “no plans at this time to close the residence halls.”

Housing and Contract Cancellation

That news came from the university’s weekly update. In the update, Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson said the residence halls will remain open for the time being.

“Right now, more than 80 percent of those testing positive are living off campus and of those students living in on-campus housing, only two percent are currently in on-campus isolation.” Johnson said. “The residence halls have implemented a variety of measures to further support the health and wellness of our on-campus residents.”

The update mentioned those measures as:

No overnight or off-campus guests are allowed in the residence halls.

High-touch areas are cleaned frequently.

Face covering procedures are monitored.

There are no triple or quad occupancy rooms.

Residential fitness centers are closed.

Common space is set up for physical distancing

Staff are on-hand to serve as a resource to students and monitor compliance.

Students found in violation of quarantine and isolation procedures are subject to the student code of conduct and ultimately at risk for housing contract cancellation.

Additionally, de-densification efforts resulted in nearly a 40 percent reduction in on-campus housing occupancy for the fall 2020 term. At this time, there are fewer than 4,000 students living in on-campus housing, which is a reduction of over 2,300 students compared to Fall 2019.

ISU officials said housing and meal plan contracts can be cancelled at any time during the fall term without financial penalty. Students must visit the Housing and Dining portal to cancel their housing and meal plan contracts.

Testing

That’s not the only news that came with the update. University spokesperson John Baur said they are in the process of working with the University of Illinois (U of I) as a partner for setting up saliva-based testing around campus.

Baur said the goal is ultimately to test students, faculty, and staff at least once per week.

“The first step was achieved when the University of Illinois received FDA approval in recent weeks,” said Baur.

“A second major step is building a CLIA-certified lab, which will be in the Science Laboratory Building. A unique aspect of the partnership with the University of Illinois Shield Illinois program is the ability to extend testing opportunities to other educational institutions, local nursing homes, and major employers in the area.”

The cost of setting up the lab is estimated at $1 million and will take at least 10 weeks.

While symptomatic testing will take place at the Student Health Services building, asymptomatic testing for students is available at two on-campus testing sites that are currently located in the Brown Ballroom in the Bone Student Center and the former fire station at 602 N. Adelaide St., from 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Monday — Friday.

Employee flexibility

ISU President Larry Dietz reiterated the University’s commitment to remaining flexible in the update.

“I encourage as many faculty and staff as possible to work remotely if their position allows,” said Dietz. He said temporary work from home agreements should be submitted to Human Resources and at this time, can be extended through December 31, 2020.

Provost Aondover Tarhule shared that faculty members continue to have a choice in their teaching modality. At this time, more than 80 percent of classes have moved online.

“Any instructor, in consultation with their chair, director, and dean, may transition to online instruction,” Tarhule said. “We will look to science and continue to discuss options each day.”

That plan will last for the remainder of the semester and applies to all instructors. Decisions about the spring semester have yet to be made.

