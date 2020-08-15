Illinois State University Police issue crime advisory related to a man with a handgun

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Police issued a crime advisory Saturday.
The advisory is in response to an incident that happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
The Normal Police Department was called to a party at 200 W. Willow street after a resident reported seeing a male display a handgun in his waistband during an argument with another person.
The subject fled the area before police arrived.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call normal police at (309) 454-9535, or McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 888-1111.
