Illinois State University Police issue crime advisory related to a man with a handgun

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Police issued a crime advisory Saturday.

The advisory is in response to an incident that happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The Normal Police Department was called to a party at 200 W. Willow street after a resident reported seeing a male display a handgun in his waistband during an argument with another person.

The subject fled the area before police arrived.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call normal police at (309) 454-9535, or McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 888-1111.

