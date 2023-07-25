NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Mental health professionals will assist Illinois State University police officers with on-campus 911 calls.

This comes after Campus Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said that his department has received more mental health-related calls in recent years.

These mental health professionals will be contracted from the Center for Human Services, which runs the Behavioral Health Urgent Care facility in downtown Bloomington. The department is basing this program on the University of Illinois’ REACH program, although Woodruff said there will be differences between the two programs. He hopes that by including mental health professionals in campus calls, it will lead to more positive outcomes.

“Having those trained crisis workers can actually do a better evaluation than even our officers can do and so maybe we’re transporting less, hopefully, they also feel a little more connected to resources and that they feel that there are options for them and that they can get the help that they need,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff hopes that this new program will take effect this coming school year, but he says there is a possibility it takes longer to implement. He also hopes that one day they can expand this program to off-campus calls.