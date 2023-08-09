NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Police Department took to its Facebook page Wednesday to humorously warn citizens of Bloomington-Normal to prepare for the wave of students who will be returning to campus during Redbird Move-In next week.

As students move back onto campus and into town the week of Aug. 14-20, police told people to make sure to stock up on items before the students fill the stores as they move back in.

“Get in touch with your inner Central IL Storm Prepper: stock up on milk bread and toilet paper and hunker down,” the post said. “In a week, the lines at the big box stores will lessen for shopping once again, although there won’t be a bean bag left in sight.”

They also noted that traffic around campus will also be very busy. They reminded motorists to be patient and be aware of their surroundings and the police will do their best to keep cars moving and the area safe.

Classes at Illinois State University begin on Aug. 21.