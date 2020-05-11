Illinois State University prepares for 10-20 percent cuts for fiscal year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University department leaders are being asked to prepare for 10% to 20% cuts for the coming fiscal year starting July 1 as the community continues to combat the impacts of COVID-19.

University leaders say they’re not sure how much funding they’ll get from the state and other sources, so they’re planning ahead. According to President Larry Dietz, all expenditures are on the table for consideration.

The University went through a similar scenario a few years ago when funding from the state was largely decreased.

“Even with a greatly reduced state appropriation, we were still able to get through that financial storm in pretty decent shape. Overall we’ve been in good shape going into this, to begin with, so that is gonna make it a little bit easier that does help to soften the blow somewhat,” said ISU Spokesman Eric Jome.

At this time no final decisions on the budget have been made, this is only a precautionary measure.