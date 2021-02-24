Illinois State University president Larry Dietz announces fall plan for students

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — ISU President Larry Dietz announced students can expect a more traditional campus experience come fall 2021.

Dietz said leaders with the school are planning to offer “as many face-to-face courses as possible.” With more students living on-campus housing, and participating in in-person activities outside of the classroom.

Eric Jome, ISU Director of Media Relations said Wednesday, an increase in vaccination distribution in Illinois will allow for a safer in-person learning environment for students.

“We’re feeling optimistic that in the coming months, a greater portion of the population is gonna be able to receive a vaccine, and so Illinois State University, and a lot of other schools are gonna be able to move back to a more traditional experience,” said Jome.

He said face masks and social distancing will still be implemented in classroom settings, leaders will continue to plan for the fall semester and take into consideration new information from health leaders.