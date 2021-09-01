Illinois State University seeing an increase in enrollment this year

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State University is seeing an increase in enrollment this year, and leaders with the school said they’re excited about the growth.

The school welcomed 3,374 freshmen this year, up 1% from last year, while transfer student numbers have seen an increase of 6%.

After moving classes remote last year, leaders with the school said they attribute the growth to a more traditional campus experience this year, even if attending in person means having to wear a face-covering in class.

“They appreciate being able to be on campus even if they do have to wear a mask, you know they’re willing to take those precautions and to have those safety measures in place so that they can have more of a traditional experience and I think that’s what they’re seeing these first couple of weeks,” said Jana Albrecht, Associate VP for Enrollment Management.

She said they have also welcomed around 450 students into their honors program, which is the largest class they’ve ever had.