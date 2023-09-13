NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Board of Trustees is continuing the search for its next president.

According to a university news release, the board chose Parker Executive Search to be the hiring and consulting firm to help search for the university’s 21st president.

Parker Executive Search will be paid $110,000 plus expenses to help the university identify a diverse pool of possible candidates.

ISU will also be appointing students, staff and faculty to a search and screening committee to work with Parker Executive Search.

This search started after former ISU’s president Terri Goss Kinzy resigned in February. Dr. Aondover Tarhule has since been serving as the interim president.

More information is expected to be released as the search continues.