Illinois State University sorority hosts virtual dance competition, raising money for Make-A-Wish Illinois

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Every year, Illinois State University’s Chi Omega sorority hosts “March Madness,” a dance competition for greek organizations at the school. The event raises money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“March Madness has been going on for 45 years,” said event chair Trisha Fischer. “Every year all the greek chapters at ISU come together and perform a dance based on a theme. This years theme is ‘Battle of the Bands’, and we have judges who decide who is the best. We have a third, second, and first place winner, and the money gets donated back to their philanthropies as well, the prize money.”

This year’s event is virtual, after the group had to cancel last year’s competition due to COVID-19.

“Right now, we’re in the process of filming all of the performances, and then on Sunday night we’re gonna have it all edited down to look like the real show, but able to be watched from home,” said Fischer.

She said helping non-profits is important, especially during the pandemic.

“Non-profits are struggling, and especially Make-A-Wish-Illinois, that’s really what we’re doing it for, and so any opportunity to give back to a great cause is what we’re gonna do,” said Fischer.

The event chair assistant Bella Janiolkowski said she’s proud of her sorority for adapting to the circumstances this year.

“Our dance team has been doing phenomenal, even the girls that aren’t as involved with the dance team have been doing everything they can to raise money,” said Janiolkowski.

Chi Omega’s goal is to raise $20,000 for Make-A-Wish Illinois.