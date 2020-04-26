Illinois State University students could see increases in fees this Fall, tuition & room & board remain the same

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois State University students may not see an increase in tuition or room and board costs this fall, but they could see an increase elsewhere.

ISU Board of Trustees held a virtual meeting, Saturday morning, discussing costs and financial scenarios for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

While resident Larry Dietz recommended holding room, board, and tuition at the current rate, he proposed a slight increase in the academic enhancement fee. The suggested increase would be $15.50 per credit hour.

Eric Jome, director of media relations said the proposal is a way to help keep the university financially stable while not inconveniencing its students.

“There’s a fairly good chance that we may be getting less money from the state of Illinois,” Jome said. “So we’re just trying to keep things as reasonable as possible for students but also making sure that Illinois State University can stay in a decent financial state.”

Jome said the academic enhancement fee would be used to pay for academic facilities enhancements and academic technology.

“Obviously that’s something that quite important and this time,” Jome said. “This is wanting to make sure there’s going to be some income addressing very critical academic technology needs for the future and trying to be mindful of costs for student and families that are paying for college.”

Back in February, the board also passed a $22 increase for student insurance premium which goes into effect this Fall.

Dietz announced, Friday, the university will be giving students a partial refund for mandatory student fees, for the Spring semester, at $12 per credit hour to be applied their students accounts.

Jome said the proposal will be brought up to the regular board meeting in early May for a formal vote.