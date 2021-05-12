Illinois State University to introduce 20th president Friday morning

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The search for a new school president at Illinois State University is coming to an end.

Friday, May 14, the university’s board of trustees will meet to approve and appoint the 20th president in ISU’s 164 year history.

A formal board meeting is being held at 9 a.m. and will be available to stream. Following the meeting and vote, an introductory press conference will be held at 10 a.m. at the Bone Student Center.

University spokesperson Eric Jome said the name of the hire will not be released until Friday morning.

The unnamed person is taking over for current president Larry Dietz who is retiring at the end of this school year.

According to the resolution, the new president’s contract will officially begin July 1 of this year.