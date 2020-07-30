Illinois State University to remove house names in Watterson Towers that have links to slavery

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University will rename floors in the Watterson Towers residence hall.

The renaming effort comes in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd, and the removal of the names of those who supported or continued the system of slavery.

“The path seeking social justice has circled back to the historical artifacts that continue to reflect our country’s pattern of intolerance and systemic racism,” said President Larry Dietz. “Over the past several months, America has re-examined many symbols of bigotry—statues, monuments, flags, plaques, and works of art—and has removed them in a mass demonstration of support for equality and social justice.”

Opened in 1968, Watterson Towers consists of 10 “houses.” The houses are named after the first 10 former U.S. Secretaries of States. Out of the 10 names, eight actively took part in the system of slavery.

“The very idea that students would have to live in a place where symbols of that systematic racism is plastered outside their door, it’s too much, it’s too much of a burden for them,” said assistant director of media relations at ISU, Rachel Hatch.

Hatch says changing the names will better reflect the university’s core values of diversity and inclusion.

“Diversity isn’t just about different people coming together it’s called diversity and inclusion for a reason it’s that those voices are being heard,” said Hatch. “People are realizing that this is their place too this isn’t just a place that represents this old tradition.”

Around the same time University Housing Services was considering a name change, a student-led petition was created by former residents asking for the houses to be renamed.

“I am proud to see that we are moving in the same direction,” said Dietz. “Our students and alumni using their voice is a celebration of the University’s core values of diversity and inclusion and civic engagement.”

Hatch says the University is still in the process of renaming the houses. She says to expect the change to come sometime this fall.

