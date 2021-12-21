Illinois State University to start Spring semester remotely

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — All Illinois State University (ISU) courses will be held online between Jan. 10-21, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

The change comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, which has led to increasing cases of infection.

In an email sent to students, faculty, and staff, ISU President Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy said the decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of the campus community.

“It is my hope that this updated approach to the spring semester will provide the least disruption possible to our academic environment during this uncertain time,” Kinzy said.

“After so many months, soon to be two years, pandemic fatigue is understandable, but please make every effort to remain diligent in your approach to avoid COVID-19 as you enjoy time with family and friends in the coming weeks.” Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy, ISU PRESIDENT

The major changes are listed below: