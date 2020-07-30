Illinois State University will lead a $13 million biofuel project

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University will lead a $13 million project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Professor of genetics at ISU John Sedbrook who has worked decades in the field will head the project.

The project will work to develop the weed known as pennycress to produce oil that can be converted into biodiesel or bio-jet fuel.

“We’re excited to be at the forefront of this collaboration involving top scientists from universities and labs around the country and the world,” said Sedbrook, whose lab at Illinois State works to bring out positive genetic traits in plants for biofuel and bioenergy production while protecting the environment.

Sedbrook says some pennycress varieties can yield more than 1500 pounds per acre of seeds and up to 65 gallons of oil, adding this development can help reduce the effects of climate change

“The beauty of these plants including pennycress is it actually takes CO2 out of the atmosphere and we can keep some of that in the soil and help enrich the soil,” said Sedbrook. “So it’s gonna help mitigate these problems with climate change.”

Sedbrook notes that this production will also aid farmers.

“farmers and agro-businesses find economics are challenging now for farming so this provides an extra line of income,” said Sedbrook. “There are also environmental benefits as well, as a cover crop it keeps soil from eroding and it soaks up nutrients so they don’t run into streams.”

The grant from the DOE will allow researchers to improve the resilience of pennycress as a crop. “Pennycress has unique attributes, such as surviving extreme cold, which make it a good fit for a Midwestern winter crop,” said Sedbrook.

