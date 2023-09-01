NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University is going to start putting a team together to find a new president.

The ISU Board of Trustees will be going to an outside search firm to find the university’s next president.

The board met inside the old main room at the Bone Student Center to announce the search efforts.

The school has been authorized to use university funds to pay for the services of an external search firm to assist in the hiring of the president.

Board of Trustees Chair Kathy Bohn said they want a diverse team to lead the search.

“The search firm will be hired and a search committee will be formed and then we’ll come up with what we want for the next president collectively as a group and then the search firm will help us find candidates,” said Bohn.

She said they hope to find their new president by July of 2024.