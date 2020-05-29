Illinois State University working on plans for returning staff and students

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz sent a message to staff explaining what to expect while returning to work over the summer Thursday.

The “Redbird Return to Work Toolkit” was a twelve-page document sent to deans and department heads with plans to assist university employees with their return to campus.

Dietz stated in the message that the toolkit covers several topics including social distancing.

“Return to Work covers a variety of topics, including social distancing, the wearing of face coverings, enhanced cleaning, hygiene, and many other safety-related aspects. Not only is Return to Work an excellent practical guide, it demonstrates the high–level of University effort and support in combating this pandemic.” Larry Dietz |Illinois State University President

Dietz also announced that students can expect to receive a “Redbird Return” document about what returning students should expect next semester.

Changes will include smaller class sizes in larger classrooms and a hybrid learning environment with online and in-person learning options.

You can read the full message here.

Bradly University announced the creation of four teams that will help students and staff returning in the fall. The Return to Work Team, The Return to Class Team, The Return Engagement Team, and The Return to Online Team.

