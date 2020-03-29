Illinois students to start Remote Learning Days March 31st

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois’ recent school closures have left many wondering about continuing their children’s education.

The state’s Board of Education is offering a guide to school districts on how to handle the COVID-19 pandemic by announcing, Friday, that remote learning days will begin Tuesday, March 31.

This is a decision Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, Peoria Public Schools superintendent, said she appreciated.

“We are very happy about the new designation,” Dr. Kherat said. “The old one created a lot of confusion so I’m happy that’s out of the way.”

She said ISBE’s announcement has been helpful and District 150 is already letting its students’ parents know what to expect.

“Teachers will be in contact with them,” Dr. Kherat said. “They’ll provide schedules and suggestions and activities. We’re talking live instruction and sometimes schedule instruction.”

ISBE leaders said the remote learning days will count as student attendance days that don’t need to be made up.

Beth Crider, Peoria County Regional Superintendent, said the district’s been working with staff and families to make sure learning continues at home.

“We’ve been putting together packets and websites and just unbelievable amounts of information that we are working on sharing with our families,” Crider said. “In conjunction with that, we’re trying to figure out how do we get as many of our families on the internet as possible.”

Dr. Kherat also said ISBE has provided school districts with a variety of options and ideas.

“They have some concrete grade-level specific plans and ideas that are ready to be implemented,” Dr. Kherat said.

The remote learning recommendations encourage school districts to adopt the grading models of pass or incomplete.

Under Governor Pritzker’s recent order, Illinois students are still scheduled to return to class on April 8.