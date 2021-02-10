Illinois superintendents pushing to waive federally mandated exams this year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Illinois State Board of Education is advocating waiving federally mandated state testing this spring. It’s a move that hundreds of superintendents across the state support.

It’s no secret that the past calendar year has been anything but normal for both students and educators.

“Nobody is necessarily in the same spot in how they’ve been delivering education or how students have been attending or have been engaged,” said Dr. Marjorie Greuter, East Peoria CHSD #309 Superintendent.

This is one of the reasons more than 600 superintendents across Illinois signed a letter asking the U.S. Department of Education to waive federally mandated assessments this year.

School leaders also cite concerns that these tests must be taken in-person, with 95 percent student attendance.

“First of all that means everyone has to be back in school with full learning in the building, and number two that no one will be out quarantining or be out with COVID,” said Beth Crider, Peoria County Regional Superintendent of Schools.

The superintendent for the Delavan School District #703, Dr. Andrew Brooks, says mandated exams are time-consuming and this year could be detrimental to student growth.

“We’re still trying to work with our students to get them up to the levels that they need to be to complete their grades this year,” Brooks said.

Brooks said that at a time when schools are adapting to COVID-19 and required mitigations, those accountability assessments are an additional stressor.

“This would just be one more added thing on top of us right now when we’re just trying to meet the needs of our students and our staff, and to make sure that we’re keeping our building safe and our focus on the students,” Brooks said.

Greuter explains that her district uses local assessments such as NWEA MAP testing.

Illinois State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala also wrote a letter about the mandated federal tests. She said that Illinois will apply for a waiver if it becomes available.