SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court, on Tuesday, announced the creation of a task force to review appeals of inmates contesting their detention, as allowed by the Pretrial Fairness Act.

The Pretrial Release Appeals Task Force will review pretrial release appeals across the five Illinois Appellate Court districts.

In addition, they will consult with “interested stakeholders” that include, the Office of

the Attorney General, the Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor, the Office of the State Appellate Defender, the offices of the five Appellate Court clerks; and the Illinois Appellate Lawyers Association.

There will be five members on the task force including the Chair of the Task Force, Fourth District Appellate Justice Eugene Doherty. The other four will each represent their district and include First District Appellate Justice David Ellis, Second District Appellate Justice Margaret Mullen, Third District Appellate Justice Lance Petersen, and Fifth District Appellate Justice Mark Boie.