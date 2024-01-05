PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The daughter of a former Peoria County judge will don the robes and take the bench beginning next month.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced Friday that Caroline Borden Campion is being appointed to fill a vacancy created by the death of Circuit Judge Bruce Fehrenbacher in November. She will sit in one of Peoria County’s two divorce courtrooms.

Borden Campion’s appointment is effective Feb. 13 and will last through Dec. 2, 2024, which is when Fehrenbacher’s term would have expired. She is also the only person who has filed paperwork to run in the 2024 general election as well.

Chief Peoria County Judge Katherine Gorman, who is the daughter of former judge John Gorman, lauded the selection of Borden Campion by the state’s highest court, saying she will make an “excellent judge.”

“Her wide breadth of experience and temperament will serve the 10th Judicial Circuit well,” she said.

Borden Campion has been the Stark County state’s attorney since 2020 when she won in the November 2020 election. She previously served as an assistant prosecutor in the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office from 2016 to 2020, and previously practiced at Howard, Habecker and Morris and Hinshaw and Culbertson as a private attorney from 2007 until 2016.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Bradley University and earned her law degree from Southern Illinois University School of Law.

Borden Campion is the daughter of former Chief Judge Stuart Borden who retired in 2012.