Illinois Supreme Court hears Alan Beaman’s claims of misconduct against Town of Normal in 1993 murder case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The case of a Rockford man convicted of killing his college ex-girlfriend nearly three decades ago is now in front of Illinois’ top court.

Alan Beaman, a student at Illinois Wesleyan University in the early 1990s, was accused and convicted of stabbing and strangling his ex-girlfriend, Illinois State University student, Jennifer Lockmiller.

In 1995, a jury found him guilty of the murder of his ex, citing jealousy after Lockmiller moved on with another man. Beaman was sentenced 50 years behind bars and served 13 years in the Department of Corrections.

In 2008, the Illinois Supreme Court overturned the conviction and exonerated Beaman of the crime, making him a free man.

Now, Beaman is seeking damages from the Town of Normal and three former cops for a wrongful conviction.

Wednesday, Beaman’s case was heard before the Illinois Supreme Court judges.

Appearing virtually on behalf of Beaman was his attorney David Shapiro. Shapiro argued there was a lack of evidence to convict him. Specifically, he argued during the time of the crime, Beaman was more than 130 miles away in his hometown of Rockford.

Shapiro said the investigators failed to bring any hard evidence or investigate any further leads to other potential suspects. This, he said, is what lead the jury to convict Beaman.

“The defendants [Normal and police] simply ignored other suspects and possibilities in bad faith had an effect on the prosecutor’s judgment by presenting them with a fundamentally wrong file that was fixated on maliciously nailing Alan Beaman,” Shapiro said.

After hearing from both sides, the Illinois Supreme Court said it would take the case under advisement.

In 2015, Beaman was pardoned of any wrongdoing in the murder by then Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn.