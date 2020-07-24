Illinois Supreme Court Justice Kilbride announces vacancy starting in October

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas L. Kilbride said Friday that there will be a Resident Circuit Judge vacancy in the 10th Judicial Circuit.

The retirement of Circuit Judge Michael P. McCuskey, starting Oct. 20, will create an opening to be filled by a Supreme Court appointment.

Applicants will go through an evaluation and a screening process. Kilbride will then make a recommendation on the applicant he sees as most fit.

Those wishing to apply can visit www.illinoiscourts.gov for more information.

This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.

