Illinois Supreme Court Justice Kilbride announces vacancy starting in October

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Supreme Court Justice Thomas L. Kilbride said Friday that there will be a Resident Circuit Judge vacancy in the 10th Judicial Circuit.
The retirement of Circuit Judge Michael P. McCuskey, starting Oct. 20, will create an opening to be filled by a Supreme Court appointment.
Applicants will go through an evaluation and a screening process. Kilbride will then make a recommendation on the applicant he sees as most fit.
Those wishing to apply can visit www.illinoiscourts.gov for more information.
This story was generated by WMBD intern Damon Breitbarth.
Latest Headlines
- Woman allegedly jumps of Bob Michel Bridge, no one found
- Man attempts to jump of Bob Michel Bridge
- John Lewis’ celebration of life starts today in hometown of Troy, Alabama
- House Democrats urge Republicans to extend unemployment benefits as expiration date nears
- Track Inn has its official grand re-opening