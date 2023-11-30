PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The state’s highest court on Thursday overturned a ruling that would have given a Peoria woman, convicted in 2001 of murder where the victim was buried under a backyard pool, another chance to contest her case.

In 5-1 decision, the justices of the Illinois Supreme Court held Angela Wells, 52, should not get a hearing regarding the dismissal of her 2018 post-conviction petition because the reasons she cited in the first place weren’t valid.

The 26-page opinion written by Justice Joy Cunningham contended Wells’ argument that she deserved a lesser sentence under the theory that she was a victim of domestic violence and thus, participated in the killing of Jamie Weyrick on March 15, 2001, because she feared she would suffer the same fate as him.

She filed the pro se petition in 2018 well after her plea. Post-conviction hearings are done in stages and are a different type of appeal that goes through the trial court, not an appellate court.

Her petition was tossed out within seven days of her filing it and without a hearing, a fact that both prosecutors admitted and Wells contended was a violation of her due process rights and in 2021, an appellate court agreed.

That decision reversing the Peoria County judge set up the decision this week by the state Supreme Court. The majority on the high court held that entering into a fully bargained plea agreement voided that argument.

“As we have explained, nothing in the statute allows a petitioner to seek relief from a guilty plea or conviction, and a defendant who has a fully negotiated guilty plea agreement cannot later move for a sentence reduction without also moving to withdraw his or her plea and vacate the conviction. Thus, the clear legislative intent underpinning the statute in question… is to exclude petitioners who have fully negotiated guilty plea agreements,” they wrote.

In dissent, Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. argued his colleagues got it wrong, saying they read “an exception for negotiated guilty pleas, an exception the legislature did not express, and imposes

a condition that defendants who negotiated pleas must withdraw their pleas… “

He said he would have allowed Wells to argue her case and to have a local judge decide.

Justice Mary K. O’Brien, recently appointed to the Supreme Court, took no part in the case as she was one of the three from the 3rd District Appellate Court who were on the 2021 decision.

Wells and her husband, Ronald Wells were both convicted of murder. She pleaded guilty and received a 40-year sentence. Her husband was sentenced to life without parole. As part of her plea agreement with Peoria County prosecutors, she had to testify against her husband.

The murder, according to trial and plea records, was a botched robbery as they planned to steal Weyrick’s $1,000 tax refund check.

Ronald Wells stabbed Weyrick at their home and then, they put the body into a freezer, thinking he was dead. He wasn’t and Angela Wells, according to prosecutors’ statements at her plea hearing, struck him on the head several times with a sledgehammer while her 14-year-old held the freezer door open.

She also stabbed him and had the boy sit on the freezer door while Weyrick was dying inside. He was later buried under the couple’s above-ground swimming pool in their backyard.