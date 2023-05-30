CHICAGO (WMBD)– The Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO) announced the four finalists in its search for who will lead the ISO for the 2023-24 season.

According to an ISO press release, the extensive process began in January and was led by co-chairs Daniel Brownstone, M.D. of Bloomington, and Dr. Patricia Rushing of Springfield and a search committee of ISO musicians, board members and community leaders throughout Central Illinois.

According to an ISO press release, the four finalists are;

Yaniv Dinur, Music Director of the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra and Resident Conductor of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Taichi Fukumura, Assistant Conductor of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Tania Miller, Music Director Emerita of Canada’s Victoria Symphony and interim Principal Conductor of the Rhode Island Philharmonic

Naomi Woo, Artistic Partner, Orchestre Metropolitan, Montreal

Co-chair Daniel Brownstone said, “We were impressed by the diverse pool of candidates who applied for our Music Director position. After an intense review process, the search committee identified this impressive slate of finalists. I am thrilled at the prospect of what next season will bring!”

Co-Chair Patricia Rushing added, “The members of the search committee unanimously favored the finalists, inclusive of musicians of the ISO. We look forward to our central Illinois communities welcoming these exceptional candidates, who will not only lead the orchestra but will also be actively involved in community appearances, special events and education programs in both Bloomington/Normal and Springfield as part of the selection process.”

The Illinois Symphony Orchestra is central Illinois’ largest professional orchestra. Additional information about the Illinois Symphony Orchestra is available here.