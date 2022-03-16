PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Anyone planning to file their Illinois State taxes online may need to prepare extra time to set up a new account this year.

Several people have reported going through extra security steps, which include having to wait for 7-10 days for a letter with the information needed to set up a new account to file state taxes online.

According to William Sharpe, President of Total Income Tax located on 1425 W. Forrest Hill Ave. in Peoria, the new account is a way to prevent identity theft for those filing taxes online.

“When the State of Illinois wants to know which is the correct taxpayer versus the fraudulent taxpayer, they will require you to set up this account, and the thought is that the fraudulent taxpayer does not have the information available to verify the account,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said that identity theft is something that happens on a daily basis during tax season, and the countermeasures to prevent identity theft are making it harder for real taxpayers.

“With the state of Illinois, it has become harder for the real taxpayer to prove yourself at times, you have to jump through a lot of hoops, but it is just because of the bad apples, and unfortunately they’re spoiling the bunch,” Sharpe said. “Unfortunately, the end result is that they make it very hard for the real taxpayer to jump through all those hoops when often times the fraudulent taxpayer reaches question two and runs along to the next victim.”

Sharpe also encouraged everyone to file their taxes as soon as possible.

“There is very little, if any, benefit to waiting to file a tax return,” Sharpe said.

More information about Total Income Tax is available by calling 309-655-1040.