MONMOUTH, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois teen was arrested on child pornography charges in Monmouth, Il. Wednesday.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) press release, 18-year-old Christian A. Gillette was charged with one count of possession and one count of disseminating child pornography.

ISP and Monmouth police executed a search warrant on a residence in connection to a child pornography investigation. Evidence collected at the scene led to the arrest.

Gillette is being held at the Warren County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.