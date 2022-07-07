GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — 19-year-old Kira Wall was sentenced Thursday to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for one methamphetamine possession charge and four years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Associate Circuit Court Judge Curtis Lane accepted Wall’s guilty plea in Thursday’s hearing for the two charges. Other charges, including armed violence, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, were dismissed.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin testified at the sentencing hearing that law enforcement received a tip on May 11, 2022, regarding Wall traveling from Galesburg to Monmouth while in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded weapon. Police attempted to stop Wall’s vehicle in Knox County, but she evaded, leading to a high-speed chase on US 34.

During the chase, Wall’s vehicle was wrecked. She escaped the vehicle and ran through a cornfield, where she disposed of a handgun and other bags.

Wall was eventually arrested. At that time, police recovered a 9mm handgun, 6 rounds of live ammunition, and bags containing nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine. She was on probation at the time for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine in Henry and Rock Island counties.

Wall’s ten-year and four-year sentences will run concurrently.