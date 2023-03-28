PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was indicted on two counts Tuesday.

According to court records, 19-year-old Dennis Bailey III was indicted for aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Peoria police responded to a 71-round Shot Spotter Alert on March 6 near Wiswall Street and Lincoln Avenue. Officers learned that a suspect fired on a man, who then fired back. No one was injured.

Officers located Bailey, who matched the description of the shooter, and found he had a high-power rifle on his person.

Bailey attacked the officers when they attempted to place him under arrest, but the officer wasn’t injured.

He will appear in court for his arraignment on March 30.