PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen driver and adult passenger have been arrested after a run-in with police in the 200 block of N. MacArthur Highway early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police officers observed a stolen vehicle pull into the parking lot of a business with two men inside. The driver, a 15-year-old male, entered the business, where police placed him into custody without incident. During the arrest, they discovered a stolen loaded firearm.

While officers were apprehending the driver inside, the passenger fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was later located abandoned in the 2800 block of W. Ann Street, after being seen speeding southbound on Persimmon Street. While searching the area of the abandoned vehicle, officers saw a man fleeing in the woods.

The man was identified as Jaquon L. Timothy, 20, and he was later placed into custody.

The 15-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a firearm under 21, and possession of a motor vehicle.

Timothy was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing an officer.

If you have any information regarding any violent crimes, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.