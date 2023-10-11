PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington, Ill., teen was sentenced Wednesday for possession of machine guns.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, 19-year-old Zavien James Ross was sentenced to 27 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Court documents state that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives made two separate undercover glock switch purchases from Ross in November 2022.

Agents purchased nine 3D-printed Glock switches and one 3D-printed auto-sear designed for an AR-15 rifle. The devices are used to convert ordinary semiautomatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns.

Under federal law, the conversion devices are considered machine guns. In almost all cases, they are illegal to possess or sell.

Peoria police arrested Ross on Nov. 28, 2022, for possessing a firearm in his car during a traffic stop. ATF agents searched his home the next day and located a 3D printer, five additional 3D printed Glock switches, and two 3D printed pistol lower receivers.

Ross also has pending charges in Peoria County for unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with assistance from the Peoria Police Department.