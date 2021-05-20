Illinois to pay off $2 billion in federal debt more than two years ahead of schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — State leaders announced a plan to pay off $2 billion of emergency borrowing debt.

During the pandemic, Illinois borrowed $3.2 billion from the Municipal Liquidity Facility to keep essential state operations functioning. Now, with Illinois’ economic rebound, that debt will be paid off over the coming months.

This is more than two years ahead of the original plan to pay off the debt by December 2023, saving taxpayers around $100 million.

“The federal loan was a lifeline to keep our state and our economy afloat,” said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). “That our economy has rebounded so strongly that we can now pay it off early is a testament to the resilience of the people and businesses of the great state of Illinois.”

According to Governor Pritzker’s office, the state’s investment in small business and childcare providers has resulted in a larger-than-expected return.

“I also credit the Comptroller in strategically managing cash flow in these trying times,” Pritzker said.