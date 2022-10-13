WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Illinois will receive over $2.25 billion from the federal bipartisan infrastructure law to be allocated to roads, bridges, and tunnels across the state.

U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced the infrastructure funds Thursday.

“This investment in our roads, bridges and tunnels will lower car repair costs, slash commute times, reduce gas usage and pollution and support good-paying, union jobs in our local communities,” said Bustos in a statement. “I’m proud to have helped bring these investments home, and I will continue partnering with our state and local leaders to put these funds to work in Northwest and Central Illinois.”

Previous underinvestment in infrastructure has left Illinois’ roads, bridges and tunnels in poor condition: causing longer commute times, higher car maintenance costs and more pollution in neighborhoods throughout the state.

The federal funding for Illinois comes from 12 initiatives under the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for the upcoming fiscal year. Illinois’ allocation is part of a nearly $60 billion fund from the Department of Transportation to support critical infrastructure in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

There has yet to be a specific budget announced for how the state will use the money allocated from the federal government.