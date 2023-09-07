SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security want to use September, which is National Preparedness Month, as a way to highlight readiness efforts statewide.

“A disaster preparedness kit and immediate access to the best resources to current safety information is so vital especially during an emergency,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Additionally, we must continue to strengthen our communities, including older adults, and inform their caregivers ahead of any disasters.”

Added IEMA deputy director Clayton Kuetemeyer: “While a three-day supply of food, water, and medications are standard needs, everyone should supplement their kits with specific items that could help them during an emergency.”

The agency focused on two areas: seniors and a kit for one’s home. For seniors, the agency said, one must:

Assess your needs: Everyone has unique needs. There are several factors that can affect the steps you need to take to prepare yourself and those you care for. Whether you care for pets, children, or have a medical condition or disability, it is important to know what your family will need to stay safe.

Make a plan: Once you’ve assessed your needs, you can plan for what you’d do, where you’d go, and what to bring if a disaster strikes. Your emergency supply kit should include items that meet your individual needs.

Engage your support network: Get to know your neighbors because they, along with your family and friends, can be a support network before, during and after a disaster by providing emotional and practical support.

A emergency readiness kit for home should have at least these items, the agency said:

Water (one gallon per person per day for three days).

Non-perishable food (three-day supply or ready-to-eat canned or other foods that require no refrigeration or cooking, non-electric can opener, utility knife).

Flashlight with extra batteries.

First aid kit.

Battery-operated radio or weather radio with extra batteries.

Extra battery packs and cables to charge your cell phones.

Copies of important family documents stored in a waterproof bag or a container.

Cash (small denominations).

Hand sanitizer/disinfecting wipes.

Find the family communications plan brochure in English and in Spanish. Another good resource is Ready.Illinois.Gov.