SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office announced on Wednesday via news release the return of more than $18.9 million in missing money to Illinois residents for the month of October.

I-CASH, the Illinois missing money program, is responsible for safeguarding unclaimed property which can include overlooked safes, unpaid insurance benefits, and forgotten bank accounts.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said, “We help Illinois’ economy by putting money back in people’s pockets. Our efforts to improve the efficiency of reuniting people with their missing money are paying off.”

Illinois currently holds $5 billion in unclaimed property.

More than $220 million has been returned so far in 2023. Frerich’s office has added electronic claims, removed red tape for small-money claims, and leveraged technology to receive payments without filing a claim.

More information about I-CASH can be found here.