SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) shows that the unemployment rate is trending down in most Illinois metropolitan areas Thursday.

The Bloomington area saw the largest over the year percentage increases in total non-farm jobs, according to a State of Illinois news release

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Bloomington area decreased to 3.7 percent in March 2022 from 5.2 percent in March 2021.

There were a reported 5,800 additional jobs in the Bloomington area, with the largest additions being 2,300 professional-business services jobs, 1,500 government jobs, and 1,300 leisure-hospitality jobs.

The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Peoria area decreased to 5.3 percent in March 2022 from 7.0 percent in March 2021.

The jobs that saw the greatest increase in the last year were 1,600 leisure-hospitality jobs, 1,600 manufacturing jobs, and 1,000 professional-business services jobs.

“Illinois’ economy continues on a positive trajectory,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “We stand ready to support job seekers and employers with innovative resources to connect across the state.”

By county, the unemployment rate decreased in 101 counties and increased in one.