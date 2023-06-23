Illinois Valley Region, Ill. (WMBD) — Businesses in the Illinois Valley Region are offering a helping hand to former St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley employees. The hospital closed its doors on June 16.

Businesses in the region have hosted gatherings and offered discounts for who they’re calling their hometown heroes.

Andrea Sugg is the owner of Bold and Curvy Boutique in La Salle. She is offering free interview outfits for those impacted by the closing of the hospital. Sugg said it’s just a way to help those who were there for the community during the pandemic.

“These are the people that fought for us during the pandemic. These were the people that were on the front lines that did so much for us,” she said. “So, I really feel like a major debt to them. I didn’t want anyone to feel like their back was against the wall and we weren’t there for them.”

Sugg previously offered the same deal when Peru’s hospital closed. She wants to lift a burden from those employees impacted by the closing of both hospitals.

“Whether you’re a nurse or you’re in maintenance or housekeeping, whatever that is. When you have a job like that, you have a more casual wardrobe. You’re wearing scrubs or you’re wearing the same thing day in and day out,” she said. “So, there’s not a real need to have a professional business outfit. And I didn’t want people that had just lost their jobs to sort of worry like ‘Oh my gosh. Now I have to spend money and buy an outfit.'”

To sign-up for a free interview outfit message the boutique on Facebook or send an email to boldandcurvyboutique@gmail.com

Illinois Valley Community College is hosting a resource fair on June 27. To see a full list of deals and resources click here.