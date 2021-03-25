Illinois Valley Central High School gives green light for prom

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Seniors at Illinois Valley Central High School (IVC) will get one last hoorah with their classmates this spring.

IVC’s senior Lila Davis said after missing out on her entire junior year, she and her classmates fought to pull something off before the end of the school year.

“I am very grateful it’s actually trying to put on a prom for us because it makes the school year feel a little more normal,” Davis said.

Many central Illinois schools are choosing prom alternatives.

Since school has been in session this year, IVC has made it a mission to bring some normalcy to the students.

Gwen Palmer, another senior at IVC, said she is thankful she can finally wear the prom dress she bought last year.

“The staff and the students are all really working hard for one goal, which is really trying to make the [most of the] year that we got, [and] just trying to make it the best that we can,” she said.

IVC’s principal, Kenton Bergman said there’s nothing wrong with giving his students options. The class has had modified events since the school year started.

“Prom, graduation, senior honors night are all modified to fit under the guidelines that are in place for us,” Bergman said.

The guidelines for this school’s prom include masks, temperature checks, small groups, and only current juniors and seniors enrolled at IVC high school.

“They have all continuously done exactly what we have asked and I have no reason to believe that our students won’t step up and do what we ask so we can have a safe environment,” Bergman said.

IVC’s prom is on Saturday, April 24 from 8-11 p.m. at Ravina On the Lakes.

Like a traditional prom — it’s optional. Students do not have to attend if they do not feel comfortable.