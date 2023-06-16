SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — As of 11:59 pm Friday night, Spring Valley’s only hospital, St. Margaret’s Health, has closed its doors for good. This comes just a few months after the closing of St. Margaret’s Peru location.

Employees and community members gathered together in the hospital’s parking lot on Friday sharing memories, hugs and tears. Retired nurse Julie Worden said she is worried about the future of employees and residents.

“I just keep praying that we’re gonna have some kind of healthcare. I love my people. I just pray they all find a place,” she said.

Melanie Malooley Thompson, Mayor of Spring Valley, said the city was blindsided because the hospital’s leadership poorly communicated about the hospital’s closure.

“Which has been extremely frustrating for all the parties involved. If the communication would have been better maybe there would have been more things we could have done to assist. But zero communication puts us in a predicament that we’re in today,” said Malooley Thompson.

The closing of two hospitals in the same region has left a huge impact on the community.

“This is the Illinois Valley Region. This is Olgesby, Granville, La Salle. There’s so many people impacted by this,” said Ken Kolowski, Mayor of Peru. “Our goal right now in Peru is to get OSF back in here and get them back in a Peru facility and move forward. Instead of worrying about what’s done, we need to move forward.”

Bill Zens, Director of the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development, said the best way for the community to move forward is together. Local businesses and organizations are rallying around the employees to show them support. Illinois Valley Community College is offering assistance through its Dislocated Worker Program.

“You’ve got a lot of different agencies, a lot of different organizations pulling for the community members. The only way we’re going to get through this is together,” he said. “There is light at the end of the tunnel with OSF coming in. It won’t be a forever problem. It’s a for now problem and we’ll get through it and be stronger for it as a community.”

Community officials are being as proactive as they can to provide healthcare to their residents.

“From day one we’ve reached out to our state and federal officials to say ‘What can we do to ensure that the healthcare our residents have come to expect can remain consistent or consistent as possible,'” said Brent Brader, La Salle’s Director of Public Relations and Community Development.

Residents now have the option to utilize OSF Saint Clare Medical Center in Princeton, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.