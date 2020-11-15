SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois reported slightly more than 11,000 new or probable coronavirus cases Saturday and 166 deaths.
The public health department says a delay in data had prevented earlier reporting of 66 of the deaths. Illinois hospitals say they had 5,400 patients with COVID-19 on Friday night, including 9 percent on ventilators. The number of new or probable statewide cases was below Friday’s record-setting 15,415. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is discouraging people from traveling, saying he could step up restrictions if things don’t change.
Latest Headlines
- San Antonio 4-year-old loses both parents to COVID-19
- Gettysburg Address to be on display at Lincoln museum
- Illinois virus numbers: 166 deaths, 11K new or likely cases
- ARSON: Peoria fire crews battle house fire Saturday night
- Parler right-wing social media platform attracts users after FB, Twitter tighten misinformation rules