BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Wesleyan University announced that they will add two new colleges of business and health sciences.

The university’s reasoning is that students have become more interested in these fields, according to University President Dr. Georgia Nugent.

“We aim to provide our students the programs they need and want, for now and for the future, and we know that both business and health sciences are very important fields for our students,” Nugent said.

Alumni have also been involved in the process, engaging in advisory councils and donating to the Bloomberg finance lab. These resources are setting up students for future success.

“The Bloomberg terminals are in fact the gold standard used in finance and investments, and we’ve already seen that students who are utilizing the terminals have received better internship opportunities and even full-time employment opportunities,” said Bob Murray, Associate Vice President for Advancement Strategy at the university.

The university is expanding its existing nursing program to include health sciences and establishing a new business and economics program. The new business school must wait three years in order to become nationally accredited.