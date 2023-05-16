SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Eligible students of Lincoln Land Community College will soon be able to transfer to Illinois Wesleyan seamlessly.

According to an LLCC press release, students who start at LLCC and complete a transfer-oriented program, earning at least a 3.0-grade point average, are guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan.

Any students who plan to major in a select group will be eligible for guaranteed admission to Illinois Wesleyan with junior status.

“This is a partnership that will benefit both of our institutions,” said Dr. Jason Dockter, interim vice president of academics at LLCC. Dockter continued, “We know that the opportunities, wraparound supports, beautiful campus, and high-quality facilities that we offer our students will also be found at Illinois Wesleyan.”

LLCC students who choose to transfer will work with LLCC success coaches to ensure courses completed align with the agreement.

LLCC is a public community college whose district serves students from all or parts of 15 counties in central Illinois with college transfer and workforce development degree and certificate programs along with short-term career training and community education. More information is available here.

Located in Bloomington, Illinois Wesleyan is a private university that offers diverse curricula in liberal arts, fine arts, and professional programs as well as opportunities for interdisciplinary study and off-campus learning. Learn more at here.