Illinois Wesleyan dropping four academic programs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Wesleyan University Board of Trustees has been in the process of reviewing academic programs carried out during the 2019-2020 year.

After receiving an evaluation from the Program Evaluation Task Force (PETF) the board began re-envisioning the university. The board endorsed recommendations for the closure of four programs: American Culture Studies, Design, Technology and Entrepreneurship [DTE]; Greek and Roman Studies; and International Business.

Current students and students enrolling for the upcoming school year will be able to complete their majors. Also, classes related to each program will still be offered at the school. The class of 2021-2022 and all students following will not be able to receive a degree in the four dropped programs.

“We [want to] be respectful and considerate of what people loved in the past absolutely but we also are looking forward to what students need in the future,” Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent said.

The president said the institution has faced financial challenges caused by COVID-19, but the primary motive for cutting programming has nothing to do with the virus. She said they want to stay current and appeal to students.