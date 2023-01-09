NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two first-year dorms at Illinois Wesleyan University are getting major facelifts.

Thanks to a $16.5 million donation from IWU alumni, Munsell and Ferguson Halls will see extensive renovations. The plans include modernized first-floor lobbies, remodeling to single-user bathrooms, reconfiguration of the bridges connecting the two buildings, and numerous infrastructure changes such as new windows and HVAC upgrades.

“We just couldn’t be more thrilled about this strategic investment in our residential experience,” said Karla Carney-Hall, vice president of student affairs and dean of students at IWU.

Carney-Hall said the renovations will elevate the college experience for first-year students.

“We know that today’s students are looking for a more dynamic residential experience, and we know this gift will help transform that first-year living experience for our new students… The student experience on a residential campus is that chance to live and learn and grow together in a close-knit community,” she said.

Munsell renovations will begin Summer 2023 and finish by the fall. Ferguson will be renovated in Summer 2024. The two buildings house 344 students.