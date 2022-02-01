Illinois Wesleyan going remote due to snowstorm

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Wesleyan University announced Tuesday that they will be going remote on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

According to an emergency update on the university’s website, all campus buildings will be closed except the Memorial Center, the Dugout, and the Coffee Shoppe.

The Shirk Center will only be open for team practices, and night games will be rescheduled.

Teachers of classes that cannot be held remotely will contact their students about adjustments to their syllabus and course schedule.

Campus offices will remain accessible by phone or email.

The COVID-19 surveillance testing that was scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled to Friday, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Wesleyan plans to return to normal campus operations on Thursday and will communicate further information Wednesday.