Illinois Wesleyan plans for remote classes for the remainder of the semester

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois Wesleyan University’s President announced that they plan to extend their plans for remote instruction for the rest of the semester.

Illinois Wesleyan President Susan Georgia Nugent said they made their decision based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control.

You can read the full letter below:

I am writing to the IWU community to convey a very difficult decision, but one that we believe is necessary. Our hope had been to resume on-campus classes on March 30. But, based on the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the current spread of the coronavirus in Illinois, we now believe this is not feasible. We have determined that our best course of action will be to extend our plans for remote instruction until the end of the semester and for May Term, which will also be offered remotely.



Students, you will receive detailed information about moving out of residence halls in a separate email. Please follow all instructions so we can adhere to social distancing requirements.



As COVID-19 response timelines became clear, we were able to reach this decision earlier than originally expected and hope this also helps families who may need to adjust their planning for travel and other considerations. We recognize this decision will be a great disappointment for our students, who were looking forward to returning to campus and re-connecting with faculty and friends. I am particularly pained by what this means for our seniors and their expectations at this time.



Because current CDC guidelines advise that no events be held with 50 or more people through May 10, sadly we will not be able to hold Commencement in its traditional format. However, we are committed to finding alternatives to meaningfully celebrate our graduating seniors. We will be working with the senior committee to explore options and will communicate our plan to seniors and their families by April 1.



These are unprecedented times, and obviously not the experiences that any of us were anticipating. But our faculty and staff are hard at work in finding new and creative ways to stay connected with our students and to continue their education, although in new venues, with the same close attention that Illinois Wesleyan can distinctively deliver. Even during such a time, Illinois Wesleyan will continue to offer a level of interaction and mentoring that would not be possible at a larger institution and, together, we will surmount this challenge.



There remain many logistical issues to be addressed and questions to be resolved, both for students and for faculty and staff members. Across the university, we are working hard to determine solutions. We will be communicating as clearly as we can, as quickly as we can, and your patience, as we work through the many implications of this change, will be much appreciated.



We will continue to post the latest information at www.iwu.edu/covid19 and respond to questions via covid19response@iwu.edu.

Illinois Wesleyan President S. Georgia Nugent