Illinois Wesleyan raises over $1 million for student scholarships

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Wesleyan University announced that they raised $1,007,555 during their “All in for Wesleyan” fundraiser.
This was Wesleyan University’s eighth time holding the 24 hour event. 2,122 donors raised $645,055, with another $362,500 coming from pacesetter challenge donors.
All money raised will go towards scholarships that will support underrepresented students, the Titan student emergency fund, and other scholarships.
The university said Those who still wish to support Wesleyan can still donate on their website.
