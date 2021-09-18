Illinois Wesleyan Universities Language School for Kids host Language & Culture Festival

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday, Illinois Wesleyan University’s Language School for Kids hosted a language & cultural festival on the campus quad.

Leaders from the language school partnered with multiple community organizations to offer fun events for kids like arts and crafts, piñatas, and live music, with learning opportunities about the different cultures.

Carmela Ferradáns, director of the Language School for Kids, said there were two goals for the event. The first is to bring the community to Illinois Wesleyan.

“The other goal, of course, is to celebrate the cultural diversity that we have in our community. It is hidden, but we do have it,” said Ferradáns.

She emphasized there are many ways kids can learn about different cultures in the community, like by enrolling in the language school.

“We offer classes in French and Spanish from pre-k to fifth grade,” said Ferradáns.

Randi Sutter with the Normal Public Library said the event benefits kids who attended, and community organizations too.

“This is a great way for organizations to connect with one another and see how we can partner and offer more programs to our community,” said Sutter.

Ferradáns said seeing all the kids running around and having fun made her smile.

“I’ve been here for 30 years teaching at Illinois Wesleyan, and it is events like this that make me happy all around,” said Ferradáns.

Those interested in enrolling their child at the language school for kids can find more information on their website.