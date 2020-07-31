Illinois Wesleyan University delay sending termination letters to faculty

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Wesleyan University will not be sending termination letters to faculty affected by program changes for at least another month due to the pandemic.

The university recently decided to cut several majors and minors in the liberal arts programs, which would leave nine faculty members without jobs.

President Georgia Nugent says the pandemic is causing plans to change every day and they want to have a better understanding of what the teaching situation will be in the fall before making a decision.

In a meeting, on Thursday members of the IWU council expressed their disagreements with the trustee’s decision to terminate the faculty. They felt faculty handbook procedures were not being followed as they related to making “every effort” to find suitable positions for the affected faculty members.

President of IWU Georgia Nugent doesn’t agree with this, stressing they are working hard to fill the positions.

“We’re in the course of those conversations and they are proving fruitful, there are some opportunities for faculty members to move in certain ways,” said Nugent. “I believe four of the nine faculty members, we already have a possible plan forward and I believe it’s very possible that other opportunities will arise.”

Nugent says if by August they are not able to place faculty in another existing position they will still teach their regular course load for another year. Adding administration will continue trying to find them another position at the school