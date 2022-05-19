BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — The goal of the Bloomberg Finance Lab at Illinois Wesleyan University is to help students further grow in the world of finance.

IWU alum, Greg Yess made a generous donation to make the installation possible. Yess said Bloomberg is a computer system that will allow students to analyze real-time financial market data news and research.

Yess said Bloomberg is a gold standard in this industry and having it at IWU will benefit students.

“A Bloomberg certification on a resume looks really good. Not every school has something like this, so I think it gives them a distinct advantage with any type of recruiting or any programs going forward,” said Yess.

Finance majors will be expected to graduate with a Bloomberg certificate.

