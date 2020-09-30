Illinois Wesleyan University theatre to present “Wilderness” this weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Wesleyan University will virtually present “Wilderness” over the weekend.

According to a press release, the play, by Anne Hamburger, will be directed by Laura Hackman.

Hackman describes the show as speaking, “to our collective search for connection and hope, as families survive the extraordinary pressures and complexities that accompany coming of age in 21st-century America.”

Tickets are available for the following times on the following days:

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, Saturday, Oct. 3 Sunday, Oct 4

2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 Sunday, Oct. 4



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Illinois Wesleyan theatre’s website.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected